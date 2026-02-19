Anti-monarchy group Republic reacts to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest

Anti-monarchy group Republic praised the arrest of King Charles’ “disgraced” brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

They called the shocking arrest of Andrew on suspicion of misconduct in public office the result of their own actions.

According to BBC, the former Duke of York was taken into custody early Thursday morning at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate, where he has lived since Charles threw him out of Royal Lodge.

Republic’s CEO, Graham Smith, said the group reported Andrew to Thames Valley Police after other authorities were “unwilling to act” and has been pushing for a private prosecution, per The Express.

“Make no mistake, this is a result of Republic's action,” he said, adding, "We reported Andrew to the police when others were unwilling to act.

“Republic has been instigating a private prosecution when the police were reluctant to investigate,” the statement added.

“Republic's lawyers will continue to investigate related alleged offences and provide information to the police over the coming weeks and months.

"There is reason to believe that in relation to some offences other senior royals may be material witnesses. The police must follow all evidence wherever it leads."

British media reported that police officers were seen at "disgraced" Andrew's home at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate on Thursday.

Report said that six unmarked vehicles and about eight officers in plain clothes were seen arriving on the property.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed the arrest without revealing Andrew's name. They said that a “man in his sixties from Norfolk” had been arrested “on suspicion of misconduct in public office.”