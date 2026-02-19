Sandringham Estate's latest photos coincide with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest

King Charles's Sandringham Estate remained unbothered as UK police arrested his younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the property on Thursday.

Andrew, the favorite son of the late Queen Elizabeth, moved to a residence in Sandringham House after being evicted from Royal Lodge over his links with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Media reports regarding Andrew's arrest coincided with Sandringham Instagram's pictures shared by the estate's official account.

"Step off the way home," read the caption of a picture re-shared by the Sandringham Estate's Instagram on their stories.

Andrew was reportedly arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. UK police confirmed on Thursday that a man in his sixties had been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, adding that they would not be naming the man "as per national guidance".

BBC TV reported earlier that police had arrested Mountbatten-Windsor – aged 66 – on suspicion of misconduct in public office over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Local media said six unmarked police cars and around eight plain clothed officers arrived at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England, where the king's brother now lives.

Thames Valley Police said earlier this month officers were considering allegations that Mountbatten-Windsor had passed confidential government documents to the late sex offender, according to files recently released by the US government.

Mountbatten-Windsor, the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth, has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, and said he regrets their friendship but has not responded to requests for comment since the latest release of documents.