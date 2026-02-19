Cops arrest Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, social media reacts

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, after years of mounting pressure over links with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, culminated in Thames Valley Police swooping on his Sandringham home and arresting him on his 66th birthday, a fitting justice fans on social media say.



Reports, since early morning, were indicating six unmarked authority cars parked outside on the former prince's Wood Farm, and then they proceeded to nab him.

“As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time", the police statement read.

Meanwhile, Andrew is arrested over suspicion of misusing his authority when he was the UK's trade envoy for a decade; this misconduct includes accusations of facilitating Epstein by sharing confidential investment documents with him.

Multiple probes, in addition to Andrew's suspicious misconduct in public force, are ongoing. According to one estimate, a total of 9 police forces are reviewing allegations against him, which include trafficking women into the UK.

Several reactions on social media suggest people on the internet are over the moon about Andrew's arrest, particularly over his arrest on his birthday.

"Happy birthday, Andrew," one user gleefully pens. Another user questions, "And why did it take this long?"

A third user drags his arrest, linking it to the U.S.'s Donald Trump: "Expect Trump to wish him well."

In the meantime, Andrew's ex-wife and daughters are yet to comment on his arrest on his birthday.