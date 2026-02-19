Andrew to take big decision about future as police pressure grows

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is reportedly thinking about his next big step as pressure around him continues to grow in the UK.

A fourth police force, Essex Police, has confirmed it is reviewing material from newly released files linked to Jeffrey Epstein, joining Thames Valley, Surrey and the Metropolitan Police.

According to Radar Online, the documents include details about private flights connected to UK airports and officers are also examining claims tied to Andrew’s past role as a trade envoy.

"We are assessing the information that has emerged in relation to private flights into and out of Stansted Airport following the publication of the U.S. Department of Justice Epstein files,” their representative said.

Meanwhile, Thames Valley Police are looking into allegations that Epstein arranged for a young woman to travel to the UK in 2010 to meet Andrew at Royal Lodge.

However, a source told the publication that the former Duke of York may take a big decision and leave UK.

"With four forces now involved in different strands of this, the sense is that the net is tightening. He believes the climate in Britain has become untenable,” an insider said.

Another added, "There is serious talk that Andrew is almost 100% set to leave the U.K. if this escalates further.

“The Middle East is viewed as a likely destination, where he has longstanding contacts from his trade envoy years and where scrutiny may be less intense."