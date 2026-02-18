Frail looking oldest living royal performs duties in London

Less than a month after joining Duchess Sophie for a royal engagement, The Duke of Kent, the oldest living member of the British royal family, was spotted arriving with his brother Prince Michael of Kent to attend an event as part of royal duties.

The Duke of Kent pictured with Duchess Sophie in January 2026 during royal duties

The two brothers attended the Senior Serving and Retired Officers' Briefing at the Army and Navy Club on Tuesday.

A video shared on social media showed Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, and Prince Michael of Kent getting of their car at the entrance of the club.

Since the death of his wife, Katharine, last year, the Duke of Kent has become the oldest living member of the British royal family.

While representing King Charles III, the 90-year-old royal has continued to perform official duties despite appearing frail in recent pictures and videos.