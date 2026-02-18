Frail looking oldest living royal performs duties in London
Duke of Kent joined his brother Michael of Kent to attend an event in London
Less than a month after joining Duchess Sophie for a royal engagement, The Duke of Kent, the oldest living member of the British royal family, was spotted arriving with his brother Prince Michael of Kent to attend an event as part of royal duties.
The two brothers attended the Senior Serving and Retired Officers' Briefing at the Army and Navy Club on Tuesday.
A video shared on social media showed Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, and Prince Michael of Kent getting of their car at the entrance of the club.
Since the death of his wife, Katharine, last year, the Duke of Kent has become the oldest living member of the British royal family.
While representing King Charles III, the 90-year-old royal has continued to perform official duties despite appearing frail in recent pictures and videos.
-
Ex Bodyguard finally speaks out Andrew & Epstein’s Island: ‘There was a concern’
-
Queen Elizabeth, Princess Margaret letters show early divide in royal family
-
King Charles reacts to 'heartbreaking loss' from US
-
King Charles reign under threat amid growing calls for his abdication
-
Prince Harry scared of losing Royal titles amid Meghan Markle’s diva demands
-
Prince William delivers powerful message to youngsters
-
Princess Diana warned Prince William, Harry about uncle Andrew
-
Sarah Ferguson faces intense scrutiny over ‘desperate’ email to Jeffrey Epstein