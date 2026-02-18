Ex Bodyguard finally speaks out Andrew & Epstein’s Island: ‘There was a concern’

Unnamed bodyguards and protection officers have just come forward with insight into plans for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor amid their investigation.

For those unversed an investigation into his time as trade envoy has sparked a lot of findings, much of which prompted the investigation itself because it revealed potential corruption in the early 2000s.

Its gotten more attention as a result of King Charles’ promise to answer any and all law enforcement questions pertaining to his brothers’ dealings too and in the weeks since that statement dropped form the Palace, its been said by an unnamed former bodyguard that officers might have “turned a blind eye” during their time working for the Duke. Especially when it come to his dealings with Jeffrey Epstein on his island.

A former Met officer even spoke to LBC Radio regarding everything and was quoted saying, “the big question for me is what Andrew’s protection team witnessed on Epstein island.”

While he did clarify, “I’m not suggesting they definitely witnessed any criminality from Andrew, but there was concern that certain members of the royal protection team wilfully turned a blind eye to what was happening on the island.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesman has also chimed in according to The Telegraph and they claim, “Protection officers are held to the same high standards of professional behaviour as all police officers.”

While they also made sure to note that “at this time, we have not identified any wrongdoing by any protection officers. However, initial enquiries into these specific allegations have begun so we can establish the facts.”

But “as with any investigation, should any new allegations come to light these will be assessed in the usual way. This includes any misconduct or criminal matters. It would be inappropriate for us to comment further while other enquiries related to these matters are ongoing.”