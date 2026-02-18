Sarah Ferguson faces intense scrutiny over ‘desperate’ email to Jeffrey Epstein

Sarah Ferguson received brutal criticism after a newly released email allegedly showed her pleading for a job from the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The 2010 email, included in newly released Epstein files, showed the former Duchess of York asking, “But why I don't understand, don't you just get me to be your House Assistant.”

“I am the most capable and desperately need the money,” she added. "Please Jeffrey think about it."

Speaking about the "desperate" emails, a royal expert said that the message is an evidence of Fergie’s repeated lapses in judgment.

Royal expert Hilary Forwich told Fox News Digital, "This is beyond the pale. If this was an isolated email it would be bad enough, but majorly significant is the compounding effect as it confirms her horrifically bad judgment, her moral depravity and her greedy ways, since she lived rather an extravagant lifestyle."

Sharing insights into Sarah’s financial struggles at the time the email was sent, royal commentator Meredith Constant said, "Sarah Ferguson has always struggled with finances, but 2010 was a particularly bad year.”

"In May of 2010, she was caught in a ‘cash-for-access’ scandal, when News of the World sent a reporter disguised as a businessman and caught Sarah Ferguson promising access to former Prince Andrew, who was the U.K. trade envoy at the time, in exchange for £500,000,” she added.

"This email to Epstein was sent mere days later. I'm not surprised she was getting creative to find employment."