Prince William keeps eye on Princess Beatrice, Eugenie amid Epstein controversy

Prince William is reportedly evaluating the royal future of his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, amid ongoing fallout from the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

A source has claimed that William and Kate Middleton maintain a formal relationship with the sisters as they host them at events such as Buckingham Palace garden parties.

However, they added that the Prince and Princess of Wales do not want them as taxpayer-funded working royals.

Speaking on it, a source told Daily Mail, "William and Kate don't appear to be close to either of the sisters. They haven’t got that much in common."

They added, "William has made a point of inviting Beatrice and Eugenie, and other cousins, to help him host a Buckingham Palace garden party once a year.

“But there’s no sign of him ever wanting his cousins to be taxpayer-funded working royals. That’s been made pretty clear."

"Eugenie, particularly, seems to be closer to Harry than she is to William."

Previously, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams spoke of Eugenie’s close bond with Harry, the Duke of Sussex, saying, "We know that the sisters, especially Eugenie, were friendly with the Sussexes, though reports vary as to whether this remains the case.

"It is therefore unsurprising that Catherine appears to have been cautious in her relations with them. The sisters face an enormous challenge, being happily married, well adjusted and with careers, but clearly wanting to do more charity work as princesses,” he added.

"However, their parents are engulfed in a very serious crisis which may prove absolutely cataclysmic.”