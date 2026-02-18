Shamed Andrew eligible for government pensions upon 66th birthday

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is eligible from pension funds from governmnet upon his upcoming birthday.

The former Duke of York, who had served at the Royal Navy for 22 years, is set to get National Insurance Contributions as he turns 66 this week. This comes amid Andrew's probe into friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Phil Dampier, royal author and expert, said: “If Andrew wants to do the right thing and take steps to improve his reputation then he would do well to donate his state pension to charity, maybe even Eugenie’s charity combatting modern slavery and human trafficking The Anti-Slavery Collective.”

Express reported that three forces, Thames Valley, Surrey and the Metropolitan Police, teamed up to investigate Andrew's connections with Epstein.

The newly formed team will be looking at the alleged sex trafficking complaint against Andrew.

The unredacted version of the Epstein files will also be obtained by the forces from the US Department of Justice (DoJ) in order to keep the investigation fair.

According to the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) spokesperson, "A national co-ordination group has been set up to support a small number of forces assessing allegations that have emerged following the publication of the US DoJ Epstein files.

"We continue to work collaboratively to assess the details being made public to allow us to understand any potential impact arising from the millions of documents that have been published.

"We continue to support our partners and contribute in any way we can to help secure justice for victims and survivors, and urge anyone who needs support to visit www.whenyouareready.co.uk."

Notably, Thames Valley Police has assured the public that they are making progress regarding the decision on whether to open a criminal investigation.