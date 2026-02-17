Teen girl accused of attacking six police officers in Virginia

A 17-year-old girl has been charged after allegedly assaulting six police officers in Prince William County, Virginia, according to local authorities.

According to WUSA 9, the incident unfolded on 7 February at a home on Glory Court in Woodbridge, where officers were investigating the return of a missing minor, police say.

During the visit, the teenager allegedly assaulted two family members.

The situation quickly escalated after the officers stepped in. According to police, the girl attacked one officer before she was restrained and placed inside a patrol car.

While in the vehicle, she allegedly kicked the door, which struck a second officer in the head, and bit a third officer.

She was later taken to the Prince William County Juvenile Detention Center. Police say her aggressive behaviour continued in the custody, with the teen allegedly biting two more officers and kicking a sixth.

Authorities said all injuries were minor.

The girl has been charged with three counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and two added charges. Police say that further charges may be sought.

She remains in custody pending a court hearing.