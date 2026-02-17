'Britain’s Got Talent' contestant took her own life after allegation, inquest hears

A dancer who contested on Britain's Got Talent was found dead just days after being arrested on suspicion of a sexual offence, an inquest has heard.

According to Sky News, Kerri-Anne Donaldson who reached the semi-finals of the programme in 2014 as part of dance group Kings and Queens, was discovered at her home in Farnborough, Hampshire on June 7, 2023.

An inquest in Winchester heard that just three days before her death, Kerri-Anne had been arrested and questioned at a police station over a ‘sexual’ offence, which she denied. She was later released.

Her sister, Cara, told the hearing that following her release, Kerri-Anne did not return home. The family reported her missing before she was found at a Travelodge - Woking.

When Cara arrived at the hotel in Woking, Surrey, she saw her sister being taken to hospital by ambulance after taking an overdose.

She was admitted to a local hospital, where she reportedly told an emergency doctor she wanted to end her life, the outlet reported.

The inquest heard that no care plan or guidance was provided to the family when Kerri-Anne was discharged from hospital.

Cara also told the court that the night before she was found dead, her sister had said she had made the decision to take her own life.

A post-mortem examination later concluded that Kerri-Anne had taken her own life. The inquest continues.