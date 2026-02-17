Prince William excited to announce host city for Earthshot Prize 2026

Prince William said, “We must continue to look to the future with urgency and optimism

Prince William has shared his excitement as the Prince of Wales announced the host country and city for his Earthshot Prize 2026.

Kensington Palace released a video message of Prince William on social media with major announcement.

The post reads, “The Earthshot Prize is going to India. We couldn't be more excited for the 6th edition in Mumbai this November.”

Prince William said, “We must continue to look to the future with urgency and optimism, which is why I am delighted that Mumbai will host The Earthshot Prize 2026.”

Mumbai joins previous Earthshot host cities Rio de Janeiro, Cape Town, Singapore, Boston and London.

Founded by Prince William, the Earthshot Prize exists to inspire a decade of urgent optimism and environmental action.

The celebration in Mumbai will bring together environmental and business leaders, investors and philanthropists who are spearheading change.

The Awards Night will culminate in five Earthshot leaders each winning £1 million to accelerate the impact of their innovative solutions.

The Earthshot Prize 2025 Awards took place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This was the first time the Prize was held in Latin America, representing a historic milestone that reinforces Brazil’s prominence on the global climate agenda.

During the star-studded Awards Night on 5 November at the iconic Museum of Tomorrow, the Earthshot Prize Winners for 2025 were announced.