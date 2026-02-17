Andrew 'destroyed' 16,000 dirty secrets to escape police's scrutiny
Andrew is under the scanner for his links with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after files show him in compromising positions
A British policeman seems to have not expected the reply when he reportedly sought security logs from Windsor's estate – the residence of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor – which were denied on the basis of national security.
Andrew Lownie, who is a biographer of the former prince, claims it was a ruse to avoid accountability. In the name of national security, the author alleges the former Duke of York destroyed the records, particularly on the festive day of Christmas.
"Yes. I think the interesting thing is that when a policeman requested the logs for the north gate, he was told, first of all, that they were covered by national security, then that they’d been destroyed."
In his interview, published on his Substack, he shares the call logs from what often is called the estate's North Gate, which could offer a glimpse into how deeply Andrew was involved in the wrongdoing.
"Now, I don’t think either of those excuses really stand up. So, yes, there’s a good chance this stuff has been kept. I know that Andrew spent the Christmas period actually getting rid of documents, destroying them," he continues.
Lownie further alleges Andrew walked in his father's Prince William's footsteps in dealing with the evidence.
"It’s what exactly his father did in the last years of his life. So we may have seen things destroyed, but of course we never know what is destroyed. There’s no public record."
Lownie, who has frequently followed Andrew's life for years, also claims he managed to get a figure of how much record is destroyed to give a window to his alleged nasty affairs.
"And that’s true of general records as well. I’ve managed to get figures, for example, from the Foreign Office about the number of files they destroy each year, something like 16,000."
It is pertinent to mention there are no public details about the information these files contain.
