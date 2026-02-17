Police probe against Andrew continues while ex-staffers remain afraid: Here’s what’s happening in their ranks

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor seems to be sparking fear in the hearts of all those who once worked for him, so much so that none of them seem intent on coming forward despite there being a police pr obe launched against him.

News about this has been shared by i Newspaper and according to their findings, many of the ex-staffers who could serve potential evidence are “frightened to come forward” against the disgraced Duke who once walked shoulder to shoulder with a convicted child sex offender and financier.

One of the workers named Paul Page served Buckingham Palace between 1998 and 2004 and feared many of the seniors in their ranks would “come down on them like a ton of bricks” if he tried learning the names of those that would visit the Duke because of non-disclosure agreements.

He’s also said to have contacted the Thames Valley Police saying he and others were “not allowed” to learn names of those visitors and as a result vital evidence is at a risk of being “lost” if someone does not act wisely.

He also quoted saying, “My colleagues are frightened to come forward, even if they did have evidence… because they’ve signed non-disclosure agreements, just like I did.”

For those unversed, as it stands Andrew faces the possibility of legal action as investigations against him continue, not just due to his association with a convicted sex offender but also because of the corruption revelations that are coming out, from back when he was trade envoy to the UK.