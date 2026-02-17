King Charles, Prince William warned about future of monarchy over Andrew scandal
"Britain’s Royal Family needs a reset to counter the damage"
King Charles and Prince William have been issued a strong warning about the future of the monarchy amid former Duke of York Andrew scandal.
The warning has come from royal expert Richard Palmer.
Writing for his substack, Richard Palmer warned, “Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s misconduct may have to speed up the House of Windsor’s transformation to a more scaled-back, European-style bicycling monarchy even before Prince William becomes King.”
He said the lesson of the last 15 years is that “this is a scandal that won’t go away.”
The royal expert added, “It may drop out of the headlines for a few weeks or months but then it comes back with a vengeance, dominating the news agenda for extended periods and eating away at the public’s trust in all sorts of institutions, from Parliament, to the police, major international banks, as well as the monarchy.”
Palmer also advised King Charles and Prince William, “Britain’s Royal Family needs a reset to counter the damage that the Epstein scandal is undoubtedly causing to the reputation of the monarchy.”
He went on saying to move forward now the British monarchy has to be proactive.
“Twice in 15 years it has got slightly ahead of the curve – when King Charles stripped Andrew of all royal titles and honours in late October and, arguably, a week ago when Buckingham Palace essentially invited the police to come in and begin a criminal investigation into Andrew.”
