Danger levels around Prince George rise: Kate Middleton doesn’t feel as safe

Kate Middleton’s fears over Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis has gone on the rise and, it seems Meghan Markle’s approach, with her own children, has started to become something the Princess of Wales is envying.

A well-placed source brought some brewing feelings to the surface and it comes as part of a revelation they made to Woman’s Day.

The current world climate, the heckling and the thoughts people have towards Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor are starting to spark fear in Kate’s eyes, especially in regards to how it may affect her kids, indirectly.

The source explained her thought process behind this fear while saying, “ahe doesn’t like that she and William are being heckled now for the first time and can’t bear that she doesn’t feel as safe as she did before. She’s even more worried about her kids and their very prominent life on the world stage.”

As of right now, with the way Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are being thrust into the spotlight for example because of their father and mother’s connection to a child sex offender. It is said “there is part of Kate that envies how Meghan and Harry have been able to keep their children’s identities a secret up until Lilibet starts school [in August],”

Secretly, and behind the scenes its said “that’s something Kate wishes she could have done with her three. Unlike Charlotte, George and Louis, no one could really recognize Archie and Lilibet unless they were with their parents.”

Being in the line of Succession, the source admits the kids are well aware of the dangers that can crop up. “All three kids know about stranger danger and George and Charlotte are aware of the security in place to avoid ‘kidnappers’.” But “this situation with William’s uncle is casting a huge shadow over the entire monarchy and neither of them want their kids to find out from anyone but their parents the truth about what happened.”

All in all the Wales’ are said to be “using this as an opportunity to reinforce safety plans and remind their kids of just how valuable they are. But “it’s a whole new world out there and with AI, the level of deep fakes is frankly terrifying,” they concluded by saying