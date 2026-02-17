Inside Kate Middleton’s average day fighting cancer: From her biographer

There is a lot Kate Middleton made sure to follow through on, even during her battle against cancer because to her, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are said to have been the biggest considerations.

According to her biographer, Russell Myers, the author of the forthcoming biography William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, it was Prince William that made it all possible.

In his book which is to be published on March 10th, 2026 he made sure that the mother of his three children was able to ‘keep in touch’ with her family “through video calls from her bedside”.

In terms of conversation it included everything from “catching up on what George, Charlotte, and Louis had been doing at school” to “asking if 'Papa' had been able to cook for them while she had been away.”

“At that time it seemed to all be perfectly in hand, they were the calmness in the storm certainly. But away from the children [William] was of course incredibly pensive,” Mr Myers also made sure to say.

But Kate’s illness wasn’t the only thing Prince William was managing at the time. King Charles was also undergoing his own battle against cancer right alongside his daughter in law and per the biographer who has fashioned this book with input from the Wales’ “his father's illness brought into focus just how quickly his life, and that of his family as well as the whole landscape of the institution, could change very quickly.”