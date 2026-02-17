Epstein files row: Hillary Clinton accuses Trump administration of ‘cover-up’

Hillary Clinton has accused US President Donald Trump’s administration of a “cover-up” of all records and documents related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In an interview with BBC, the former US Secretary of State asked the Trump administration to completely release all the relevant Epstein documents.

"Get the files out. They are slow-walking it,” Hillary Clinton said while she was in Berlin to attend the annual World Forum.

Donald Trump often claimed that these files have completely exonerated him and “pulled in Clintons.”

The cache of documents released by the US Justice Department mentioned the close association between Jeffery Epstein and other high profile figures, including the Clintons.

Earlier this week, while speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Hillary Clinton also called for transparency in releasing the full contents of the files.

“It is something that needs to be totally transparent,” she said on a panel.

“I have called for many, many years for everything to be put out there so people can not only see what’s in them but also, if appropriate, hold people accountable. We’ll see what happens,” she added.

Upon asking about his thoughts on Hillary Clinton’s comments, Trump responded, “I have nothing to hide. I’ve been exonerated. I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. They went in hoping that they’d find it and they found just the opposite. I’ve been totally exonerated.”

The files mentioned former President Bill Clinton and his close association with Epstein. In the early 2000s, Bill Clinton was reported to fly on Epstein’s plane several times after leaving the office.

However, the Clintons have consistently denied wrongdoing and knowledge regarding Epstein-related criminal activities as they cut ties with him two decades ago.

As a result of allegations, the Clintons are set to testify before Congress later this month. Initially, they resisted to testify before the Oversight Committee by calling the congressional probe “invalid and legally unenforceable.”

Hillary Clinton’s deposition is scheduled on February 26 followed by Bill’s on the very next day, but the Clintons insisted on public hearing for the sake of ensuring "transparency."