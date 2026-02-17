Prince Harry’s fears about life in the US rise: ‘it’s only a matter of time before it goes south’

Prince Harry’s future in the US is said to be as reliable as the current administration given his wife’s very vocal comments in the past, as well as his own visa status that was previously in the limelight due to his admissions regarding drug use. Which according to US law should have barred him from ever getting a long-term visa to reside in the US.

But with questions arising about Sarah Ferguson’s current home struggles, now that she is no longer able to stay rent-free in Royal Lodge with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond has stepped forward to hypothesize what the couple could be expecting.

In her eyes, while the couple’s own time in Australia, back when they were still working royals, was not as well received, she thinks the Sussexes could also be keeping the country in their back pocket in case things ever went south in the States

She shared her thoughts on the matter, alongside The Mirror, and was quoted saying, “Harry and Meghan didn’t leave a big impression on the Aussies when they toured there, but they know it’s something they can turn around should they decide it’s their only escape option.”

This is the case only because Harry’s said to be concerned about his long-term future as he believes “it’s only a matter of time” before he starts having trouble with the current administration, and according to the expert, “whether it be audits or visa issues”.

“So he and Meghan have several back-up options should the UK prove to not be viable,” which they said before signing off.