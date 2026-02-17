Beatrice, Eugenie now face a second coming of Andrew & Fergie’s mistakes: ‘Its unbelievable to them’

Despite having been teens when the friendship between Jeffrey Epstein and the ex-Yorks was in full bloom, it appears Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie are staring down the barrel of their own reckoning too, and it comes as a direct result of the decisions their parents made—decisions that they initially stuck their heads in the sand to avoid.

News of it all has been shared by a well placed insider that just spoke to Closer Online.

According to their findings the sisters are walking a thin line where their own futures are concerned and it is due to this very reason that they are ready to take some space from their parents who are currently facing the fall out of the Epstein files revelations.

For the sisters, their priorities during this tumultuous time is their own families” in particular their husbands and children because in the words of the insider they need to be protected “from this ugliness.”

In making this decision the sisters are also said to have finally accepted that loyalty to their parents is no longer an option, they want a clean break.” However “this hasn’t come out of nowhere for Eugenie and Beatrice. Their parents have embarrassed them plenty over the years; they’ve just tried to drown out the noise around them.”

The biggest bit of sadness also comes from the fact that their parents ‘openly vouched’ for him and even “hitched themselves to him very publicly during a time when he seemed untouchable.”

Back when they were teens they are said to have trusted their parents blindly but in hindsight is just ‘unbelievable’ to them now.”

“They have to accept that their father likely knew far more than he ever admitted, which is very hard to process.” Also “they are deeply hurt that their own parents put them in this position and the more they find out, the more disturbing it gets,” which the source said before signing off.