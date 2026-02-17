Prince Harry, Meghan Markle subtle flirting spotted by expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s flirtatious gestures at a recent basketball game are catching attention.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who spent their Valentine’s weekend at the 75th NBA All-Star Game, showcased sweet PDA for fan.

Speaking about their body language, expert Judi James said: “Meghan’s wide symmetric smile for the cameras and raised and rounded cheeks suggest she’s delighted by the attention and the opportunity to create her own perfectly curated set of Valentine love signals to show off her relationship with Harry.”

She added: “She holds his thigh in a possessive and flirty looking gesture or she clings onto his arm with both hands to register closeness, furiously rubbing his arm to alert him to the Jumbotron and urge him to join in with her smiling excitement.”

The expert noted: “Her legs are crossed toward Harry, suggesting exclusive snuggling and when they speak she leans her head close, keeping her eyes fixed on the action.”