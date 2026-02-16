Prince Harry sent secret signals during NBA game & it’s not as it looks: 'His smile doesn’t reach his eyes'

Despite the beaming smiles on full display during Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Valentines Day outing with courtside seats for an NBA game, a body language expert has come forward to claim that all is not what it seems.

In her view the Duke of Sussex is less than pleased with the attention, as is visible in his silent body language.

The expert that pointed all this out is none other than Ms Judi James and according to her findings, “Meghan’s wide symmetric smile for the cameras and raised and rounded cheeks suggest she’s delighted by the attention and the opportunity to create her own perfectly curated set of Valentine love signals to show off her relationship with Harry.”

Even her behavior cues like holding his thigh signaled possessiveness to the world, as well as the clinginess to his arm, or the times she was seen furiously rubbing his arm “to alert him to the Jumbotron”. As well as the moment she attempted to seemingly ‘urge’ him to join in with her “smiling excitement” were all brought front and center.

Ms Bond also referenced, in particular her behavior cues when her legs are crossed toward Harry, because they suggest “exclusive snuggling” and the expert also noted the moment “when they speak she leans her head close,” all while “keeping her eyes fixed on the action.”

But with all this she feels Harry appears “less comfortable” both while sitting and while “posing for the camera here.”

There are even moments where she catches him putting on a smile, that looks ‘effortful’ and “doesn’t really reach his eyes.”

Before signing off she also touched on the position of his legs during the game and added, “his wide leg splay hints at confidence but maybe just a desire to enjoy watching the game.”