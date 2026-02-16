King Charles is 'very sad' for Archie, Lilibet

Queen Elizabeth wanted Prince Harry and Meghan to stay in the royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to US, however, a royal expert has claimed Queen Elizabeth "reluctantly" allowed her grandson and his wife to leave the U.K.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell said King Charles mother once held high hopes that Meghan and Harry would play a significant role in supporting the monarchy.

He said Queen Elizabeth wanted Harry and Meghan to stay in the royal family," adding "I think they could have done incredible work within the royal family as the queen’s ambassadors, and now the king’s ambassadors. His son and his daughter-in-law would be highlighting people’s plight and going to countries in the world that need help, the way Diana did.”

“I think the king would’ve loved that and Harry would’ve loved that," Paul continued.

About King Charles, the royal expert said Burrell claimed that the monarch is said to be heartbroken that he hasn’t gotten the chance to bond with Harry’s two young children, Archie and Lilibet.

The expert said "It’s sad for Archie and Lilibet, who will never know that world. Their father came from that world, and they will never know their cousins and the people who populate that world.”

He added, "It’s sad for the king, who can’t embrace all his grandchildren at the same time. He can’t put his arms around Archie and Lilibet the same way that he can around [William’s children] George, Charlotte and Louis. I think he’s very sad."