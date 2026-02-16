Atlanta teen guns down sister’s boyfriend after standoff at home

An Atlanta teenager has been arrested after allegedly shooting his sister’s boyfriend when the man refused to leave a family home.

Police were called to a residence in the 200 block of Peyton Place SW at around 6:15pm on Saturday, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Officers said the victim was alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities arrested 17-year-old Kez Crenshaw at the scene, the outlet further reported.

Investigators believe the victim had gone to the home demanding to speak with his girlfriend, who is said to be a member of Crenshaw’s family.

Police said the woman did not want to see or speak to him, but the man allegedly refused to leave the property.

During the confrontation, Crenshaw allegedly shot him in the chest.

The teenager has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and other related charges while being underaged. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

The victim’s current condition has not been publicly updated.