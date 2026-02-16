Elderly woman allegedly kills one in Columbus downtown street fight/ File photo

A 59-year-old woman has been charged with voluntary manslaughter after a violent street fight in Columbus left one person dead.

Officers from the Columbus Division of Police were called to reports of a fight on East Broad Street in downtown Columbus on Saturday, according to local media outlet WBNS.

When police arrived, they found an unresponsive adult at the scene. The victim was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead at 3:20pm.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, after an initial confrontation, 59-year-old Monica Peaks allegedly put the victim in a chokehold from behind and pushed their face down over a cement wall.

During the struggle, she is accused of kicking the victim and sitting on their back for an extended period, the outlet reported.

Documents allege she asked a passerby to call for help while remaining on the person’s back and stayed there until officers arrived.

Police have not released the victim’s identity, saying the name is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

Investigators are continuing their inquiries, according to authorities.