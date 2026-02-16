How would King Charles abdicate the British throne to Prince William? Expert explains

Despite the King being favored by many for his efforts to modernize the monarchy, especially following the statement he released siding with the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, questions are rising about a potential abdication.

Reason being royal biographer Andrew Lownie because with the release of his book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York he made headlines galore, and more recently gave his two cents on what might be the ‘only way’ forward after the Epstein saga took a chokehold of the Firm.

But now, one of the royal commentators famous for helming the YouTube channel Dan Wootton Outspoken shared his findings from the poll she shared, which also urges the same at nearly a 77% (Prince William) to23% (King Charles) weightage when asking “should King Charles abdicate and allow Prince William to take the throne because of the Epstein/Andrew scandal?”

The commentator also called Rafe Heydel-Mankoo to the show to explain how all of it would go down, should this decision be chosen.

In his view, there is no fly on the wall to know what is being talked about between the Prime Minister and King Charles, but regardless the decision to actually sign the Instrument of Abdication would be down to the King as a single entity unless of course pressure is applied in cases deemed ‘serious enough’. Whether that be due to ill health, mental issues or involvement in in some “hugely outrageous scandal none of which applies in this case.

The constitutional reality is normally the monarch acts on the advice of the Prime Minister. But when it comes to abdication, it is the that the monarch acting on their own advice.”

He also referenced the Instrument of Abdication and explained that it was a precedent set by Edward VII because as he explains it “we're the only monarchy where you don't have abdication,” he said in regards to the British monarchy. “You now even have Popes abdicating as we saw with Benedict the 16th. You even have Muslim potentates abdicating. You've got across Europe now abdication. We're the last country that doesn't have abdication.”

“But yes, so the monarch would sign an instrument of abdication, after which the King wouls relay the news to the Prime Minister in a private capacity before it would be required to pass legislation (because we have a constitutional monarchy) via Parliament who “must actually enact it,” Mr Heydell-Mankoo added.

However, one thing he did make clear regarding this is that abdication is inherently “so complicated” because Britain has a ‘transnational monarch’. Which means that the monarch is actually monarch of 15 other realms around the world. So before the entire thing even passes, the Canadian government and the Australians and the New Zealanders and the Jamaicans would all have to “either consent to the UK legislation, or pass their own legislation and that would be a time when many of them would decide do we want to keep the monarchy at all or become a republic.”

So abdicating “has huge profound constitutional, international consequences as well and you would need of course to go through lots of different things in terms of the Church of England again just as she did after the uh after the death of the queen and uh with parliament,” he said before signing off.