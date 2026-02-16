Why Prince William deliberately distances himself from Harry?

"I think William has distanced himself from Harry a lot more than people realize"

A royal expert and former butler has revealed the real reason why Prince William has deliberately distanced himself from his estranged brother Harry.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell has said he does not believe William and Harry will reconcile anytime soon — if ever.

Paul said, "I think William has distanced himself from Harry a lot more than people realize.

"Because William’s path is very different from Harry’s. As he gets nearer and nearer to the throne, which will be in a few years, he has to remain isolated. He has to be in a world that is very tight and protected."

The royal expert continued the future king can’t let things “leak out.”

"He doesn’t want to live in a world with a leaky sieve,” the expert said and added “He doesn’t want to live in a world that can’t be controlled because, to be a monarch, you have to control the environment. You have to look after the crown."

Moreover, Burrell said the heir to throne Prince William is focused on protecting his family from potential new tell-alls and leaks — leaving little room for reconciliation and cementing the brothers’ deepening divide.

He also shared about Queen Elizabeth saying "Our dear late queen put the crown first. It was the most important thing in her life — her crown, her people, her Commonwealth of countries.”

However, about the Prince of Wales, Burrell said the future king sees it differently. “He puts his family first — his wife and children — then comes the crown."