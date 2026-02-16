Prince Harry 'desperate' to bring Archie, Lilibet near King Charles

Meghan Markle is convinced that, if she can continue to build her As Ever brand, that will solve their problems.

Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles, is reportedly 'desperate' to take his children Archie and Lilibet near their grandfather in UK as the Duke is “distancing” himself from his wife Meghan Markle’s Hollywood ambitions.

According to a report by the New Idea, Meghan and Harry moved to US for a fresh start, on their own terms, in California, however, things haven’t gone to their plan.

Despite this, Prince Harry and Meghan “are not on the same page about how to make that happen anymore”.

The insider tells the media outlet, the Duchess is convinced that, if she can continue to build her As Ever brand, that will solve their problems.

Meghan is also ‘keen to be visible at high-profile events’ to reinforce the narrative that everything is as it should be in their world, the same source continued.

On the other hand, Harry is “distancing” himself from Meghan’s Hollywood ambitions, the source said because “he’s not convinced it’s what he wants.”

The Duke is seeking a reprieve from his Duchess.

The report, citing the sources, further claims, “Harry is desperate to take the children home.

“But that is not a priority for Meghan. There is a real fork in the road coming up for them. They can continue on separate paths professionally, as currently seems to be the strategy, or they can try to find common ground.”

Meanwhile, King Charles is also desperate to meet Archie and Lilibet.

There are also reports, King Charles will likely meet his California-based grandchildren when he visits US.