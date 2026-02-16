Meghan Markle friends extend support to Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie makes an emotional plea "Bring her home. it’s never too late to do the next right thing.”

Savannah Guthrie has received a massive support from Meghan Markle’s friends as the US TV host issued fresh plea for the release of her mother Nancy.

Savannah took to Instagram and shared a video message to make an emotional plea for her 84-year-old mother's release two weeks after she disappeared.

She urged anyone involved that "it is never too late to do the right thing".

Savannah posted the video saying, “Bring her home. it’s never too late to do the next right thing.”

Fans and friends extended support to the TV presenter shortly after she posted the video plea with one commenting, “Aching for you and see the pain in your beautiful eyes makes me so sad- sending love to you all.”

Another reacted, “We believe and we are with you, your family and most of all, Nancy”

“We are praying for you and for her. Our hearts hurt for you, we believe too,” the third said.

The fourth said, “We are praying continuously. You are our hearts constantly. We love you Savannah.”

Amid the others fans and friends, Meghan Markle’s close pal Kris Jenner, Chrissy Teigen and Mindy Kaling also extended support to Savannah by pressing the heart button of the post.

Meanwhile, authorities believe the suspect in the video, released by the FBI, kidnapped Nancy in the early hours of the morning of February 1.