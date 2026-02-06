Palace edits out King Charles heckling in official video

King Charles was heckled over his brother Prince Andrew's ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein while greeting royal fans during a royal engagement in Dedham on Thursday.

The monarch was dodged the questions as a man heckled him over Andrew and a reporter asked a question about the scandal involving the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth.

The monarch paid no heed to the protester and carried on engaging with other members of the public.

Later, The Royal Family shared a video containing glimpses of his royal engagements, but edited out the part where he was confronted over his brother's links to Epstein.

A man in the crowd, who was wearing a grey hat and holding a blue umbrella, shouted as the King was near him: "Charles, Charles, have you pressurised the police to start investigating Andrew?"

Shortly afterwards a news reporter in the crowd apparently tried to ask Charles a question about his brother.



