Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ends up alone to fend for himself: ‘People are saying no thanks’

Left, right and center, staffers that have worked with many royals for their tenure are falling off once any mention of serving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor comes in front of them.

This news comes as the second series of the Epstein files have made their way into the media, carrying more emails, pictures and shocking allegations against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, despite them having vehemently denied having too close an association to the known financier and convicted sex offender.

An insider that is well-placed within royal circles though is bringing forward news of this refusal by staffers.

They told The Sun the nitty gritty of what has been happening among staffers and according to their findings, “there is already quite a list saying no thanks.”

Even Andrew is rumored to be feeling a lot of contention over the five-bedroom property where his father spent the final days of his life, as its not big enough, nor does it boast the same kind of amenities.

However, what is pertinent to mention regarding Marsh Farm is that it is about a five-minute drive from Sandringham House and will be a temporary placement, a least until work on his actual abode is completed.

In addition, “there is understandably a lot of disquiet as he is now a total pariah,” they also said.

Another thing that will mark a massive shift for the man used to living in the 30-bedroom Royal Lodge is that “people who have been with him for years are off” as his employees didn't want to move to “the middle of nowhere” as they called it.

Hence, what he will get at Marsh Farm “will likely be a skeleton staff at best,” a source has said,” and with this change, “it’s possible for the first time in his life he will have to open the front door to people himself.”

For those still unversed with what led to this plight for the ex-Duke, it’s regarding his association with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender. While denying any wrongdoing and association, emails of him inviting the financer to the Royal Lodge, as well as promises made about a tour of Buckingham Palace were some of the less shocking revelations unearthed in the three million page Epstein files released.

Source: Department of Justice



