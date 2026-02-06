Florida state employee jailed for over $1.5m fake claims scam

A Florida state employee has been jailed after allegedly masterminding a sprawling fraud scheme that siphoned over $1.5 million from government funds by approving hundreds of bogus claims.

Briana McCarthy, who worked as a Risk Management Program Specialist with the Florida Department of Financial Services, is accused of processing fake property damage claims and recruiting others to cash in on the scam, reports WCTV.

According to arrest documents, McCarthy approved at least 224 suspicious claims between 2021 and 2024.

Investigators said more than 200 claims lacked required documents, while nearly 80 applicants did not even have a vehicle registered in Florida at the time of the alleged incidents.

Dozens reportedly had no driving licence or vehicle ownership at all, and some registrations appeared to have been altered.

Authorities claim McCarthy used internal records of her department to manipulate information and create false cases.

Detectives allegedly found forged paperwork, including altered vehicle registrations, inside her desk.

Red flags also emerged over the speed of approvals. The report states 48 claims were processed the same day they were filed, despite the average handling time typically stretching to more than two months.

In total, officials say more than $1.7 million was fraudulently paid out.

McCarthy now faces a string of charges, including grand theft, money laundering, aggravated white-collar crime, fraud, forgery, conspiracy and official misconduct.