Princess Beatrice, Eugenie are ‘privately loyal’ to their parents

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are staying by their parents’ side despite disagreements.

The York sisters, are maintaining their distance from father Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and mother Sarah Ferguson, are loyal to in private.

A source tells Daily Mail that the sister are remaining "loyal to their parents in private while separating themselves in public".

The insider told the publication: “The Yorks are just about holding it together as a family, but this has put new strains on their relationships.”

They added: “The last I heard, the daughters were still supporting both parents behind the scenes."

The insider said: “Eugenie, for example, is co-founder of The Anti-Slavery Collective, a charity that campaigns to end modern slavery, which includes sex trafficking. How can she do that without saying anything about Epstein?”