Shamed Andrew has shown ‘what kind of person he is’ with Epstein files

Andrew has shown ‘what kind of person he is’ with Epstein files

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is called out for not respecting the Royal Family despite constant scandals from his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The former Prince, who has now been sent into exile, has shown careless attitude throughout his public humiliation.

Writing for Mirror, Royal expert Russell Myers notes: “Andrew’s brazen attitude has been his eventual undoing, a sense of superiority above others, a rancid characteristic that has continued even when stripped down by his brother and finally packed off in disgrace and onto the royals' Sandringham estate. Out of sight he may well be, out of mind another.”

He added: “With millions of documents relating to Epstein’s sickening web of abuse being combed through by journalists around the world, Andrew did not even have the sense to lie low. And this was before the truly questionable image of him on all fours over an unidentified woman emerged.”

The expert noted: “By now we are all well aware of what sort of a person Andrew is. He may well have always denied the allegations of abuse labelled at him, but with every new email uncovered, every compromising photo published and further evidence presented of just how deep he was in Epstein’s web.”