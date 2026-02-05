King Charles shocks Andrew by tightening restrictions after Royal Lodge eviction

King Charles sets new rules for Andrew in surprise move after forcing him to leave Royal Lodge due to renewed fallout linked to the latest Epstein files.

Former Prince Andrew was told to leave the 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor before the scheduled date after pictures showing him crouching over a female were released in latest batch of the Epstein files.

Now, it has been claimed that Andrew will have to inform royal aides and get permission before returning to the estate to collect his belongings he left behind.

An insider said that the King was unhappy after Andrew was seen riding and driving around Windsor while scrutiny around the scandal was growing.

"It's the latest in a long line of indignities for him,” they said of the new rules on Andrew, per The Mirror.

The insider added, "The King was not amused in the slightest that his brother was seen out riding in Windsor and driving around the estate, waving to passers by, while the Epstein scandal was reaching more depths over the last few days.

“Andrew has left quite a lot of belongings behind, so he will have to return and collect them, but may only do so by strict appointment."