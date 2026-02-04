Arizona couple arrested, children rescued in disturbing abuse case

An Arizona couple has been arrested after authorities say they locked their two young sons, ages 4 and 6, in a room around the clock and even barred them from using the bathroom.

According to a probable cause statement filed by the Glendale Police Department, Sara Jacksonreportedly admitted to investigators, 'I’m a bad mom sometimes,' reports Law&Crime.

Her husband, Arthur Jackson, is also facing charges. Both are accused of felony child abuse.

Police say a welfare check at the couple’s apartment on January 29 revealed 'deeply disturbing' living conditions.

Feces were found throughout the home, which was described as a hoarder-like environment with clutter piled everywhere, including the bathroom.

Authorities said the children were kept in a gated room with zip ties on the bathroom doorknob, barring them from going inside.

"Just horrible living conditions," said Glendale Police Sergeant Bryan Hoskin. "Something you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy. Outdoors in a barn could be better than what we saw in this apartment."

Sara Jackson admitted that the boys were locked in their room 24 hours a day, seven days a week, even when he was home.

Both children have been placed in the care of the Arizona Department of Child Safety. The Jacksons were booked on two counts of child abuse each and held on $25,000 bonds.