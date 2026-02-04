King Charles speaks about 'compassion, kindness' after Andrew's major move

Andrew has finally moved out of the Royal Lodge.

King Charles has spoken of the deep comfort found in ‘compassion, expertise and kindness’ at every stage of treatment on World Cancer Day.

The palace shared King Charles message on social media saying it was recorded for Stand Up To Cancer.

In the recorded message, the palace says King Charles “spoke of the deep comfort found in compassion, expertise and kindness at every stage of treatment.”

King Charles further said, “To all those who care for patients and families and to everyone who offers support in ways seen and unseen - we thank you. #WorldCancerDay.”

King Charles message comes hours after his disgraced brother Andrew finally moved out of the Royal Lodge.

The Reuters, citing a report by the Sun, reported Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles, has moved out of his mansion on the royal estate in Windsor, a royal source confirmed on Wednesday, following new damaging revelations about his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew’s exit from Royal Lodge, his home for decades, marks a new low for the former prince, following years of scrutiny over his connections to Epstein, a scandal that has cast a shadow over Britain's royal family.

Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, had hoped to stay at the 30-room Georgian mansion for longer, the Sun newspaper said, but he moved under the cover of darkness on Monday and was driven to a cottage in Sandringham, the king's estate in Norfolk, in eastern England.