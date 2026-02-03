Meghan Markle starts screaming to save her bacon and her paycheck

The image spun against Meghan Markle for her treatment of her father who just underwent an amputation has not only ratteled the world, with many offering their opinions on the parent-child relationship, but appears to have rilled up the Duchess too for she has been demanding an image overall behind the scenes its just been said.

For those unversed with the demands, rumors suggest they come as part of a rehabilitation attempt being launched by the royal, because earlier reports suggested she neither visited nor called her father, resorting to a letter to share her thoughts and feelings on the matter.

That too despite him having begged her publically to not let him “die estranged” from her.

But in terms of priorities a source claims, Meghan’s intention is to try and control the narrative ahead of her next project. In order to achieve that its claim “Meghan's screaming at execs that they need to make the scandal with her father go away – or they will both suffer for it.”

According to RadarOnline, “she knows the network has invested a lot of money and promotion into her and [Prince] Harry, and she wants them to protect their investment – and save her bacon,” they added before signing off.