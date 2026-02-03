Mother-of-four butchered and dumped in Brooklyn apartment basement/Credits: New York Daily News

A disturbing incident has shocked the entire New York after a dismembered body of a 39-year-old mother was found inside a bag in the basement of a Brooklyn apartment building.

Michelle Montgomery was discovered on Sunday morning inside the compactor room of a public housing complex in Williamsburg, police sources have said. Her body had been cut into pieces and decapitated.

The grim discovery was made at around 9.30am. Officers were called to the building, where they found Montgomery’s remains concealed inside a bag, according to investigators via New York Daily News.

As detectives work to investigate her whereabouts in final hours, attention has turned to a Facebook video Montgomery posted shortly before her death.

A video posted on Saturday night appears to show her dancing and socialising at a venue called Mama Tacos.

Friends who have reviewed the video believe she was with at least two other people at the time. However, none of them have been identified.

"Usually when she goes out, she tags who she’s with," a longtime friend said. "This time, we have no idea who that is."

Montgomery’s husband, Echevarria, said he is struggling to understand how his wife ended up dead inside the housing complex and does not know who she had been with that night. He described the heartbreak of having to tell their children what had happened.

"I don’t even think they believe that this is really happening," he said.

Montgomery, a devoted mother, worked overnight shifts at Amazon to support her family. The couple had welcomed a baby boy just 10 months ago, and those close to her say she appeared happy and focused on her children.

Police have confirmed that no arrests have been made at this stage, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Montgomery’s movements on Saturday night or the individuals seen in her final video to come forward.