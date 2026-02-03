Meghan Markle using Brooklyn Beckham to get back at Victoria Beckham?

Meghan Markle has reportedly offered to help Brooklyn Beckham amid his ongoing feud with his famous parents, Victoria and David Beckham.

Now, she is being accused in some circles of using her support for Brooklyn as a way to settle old tensions with Victoria.

According to sources, the Duchess of Sussex recently reached out to Brooklyn to offer guidance and emotional support after he posted an explosive story on his Instagram account targeting his family.

An insider told Closer Magazine that she encouraged him to consider sharing his story in a more structured setting like a high-profile interview.

“Meghan really sees herself in Brooklyn and, since getting to know him over the past few months, she feels he’s been misunderstood in the same way she and Harry were,” they said.

The source added, “Witnessing all the backlash he received following his statement last week really struck a nerve and triggered Meghan. She’s been there and knows how hurtful it is to be vilified for speaking your mind.”

Meghan is said to have “immediately reached out to offer her and Harry’s support and advised Brooklyn to ensure he puts his mental health first.”

“She also gently pushed the idea of him telling his side of the story properly, not on social media but through a proper sit-down interview with Oprah, where he could open up in the right setting, feeling safe, heard and protected.

“She thinks he needs to set the narrative, rather than his parents.”

The insider said that Meghan told Brooklyn to have a “private dinner” with Winfrey to break the ice first.

“Meghan’s spoken very warmly about Oprah and told Brooklyn that she is not only incredibly trustworthy but she’s extremely nurturing.

“Oprah will ensure that she does everything in her power to turn the tide and win the public round for him after all this hate and criticism.”