Tom Cruise ‘not giving up on love’ after ‘heartbreaking’ Ana De Armas split

Tom Cruise is reportedly ready to give love another chance after his recent split from actress Ana de Armas.

According to Closer Magazine, friends of Hollywood superstar are encouraging a potential romance with his former Top Gun co-star Meg Ryan.

An insider revealed that Cruise was left hurt after his brief relationship with De Armas ended last year, but the actor is now said to be open to dating someone closer to his own age.

“Tom and Ana had a good time together but their time as a couple has run its course. They are going to remain good friends but they aren’t dating anymore,” they said.

The source added, “They just realised they weren’t going to go the distance and that they are better off as mates.”

“Tom’s a sensitive guy, he loves hard and he expects loyalty, and when he doesn’t get it he spirals,” they continued.

“He’s in a pretty dark place right now and saying he might as well just give up on dating.”

As for Ryan, the insider said she is a year older than Cruise, adding that “a lot of people in their worlds think they’d make a great couple and there are people in both their camps trying to nudge this along and get them to take a chance on dating.”

“No doubt it would be great for both of them just from a publicity standpoint, but that certainly isn’t the driving force in this push to get them together.

“The bigger reason is that Meg and Tom have real chemistry. Stranger things have happened, and Meg is definitely sweet on Tom and vice versa.

“It’s a no-brainer, really, though, if one of them can pick up the phone and make the first move!”