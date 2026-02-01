King Charles losing ‘power’ as Andrew dragged in new scandal

King Charles has faced new shame at the hands of his young brother, Andrew.

His Majesty is devastated as Andrew’s new photos are released in Epstein files.

Speaking about the the current situation, Royal expert Ingrid Seward tells The Sun: “While the monarch has done everything in his power to deal with his errant brother, the clamours from across the pond only grow ever louder.

“The Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has voiced the opinion that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor not going to the US to give evidence will effectively be a slap in the face to victims — adding to the almost unbearable pressure piling on the former prince,” she adds.

The expert notes: “And it’s simply not going away. On the one hand, King Charles may wonder whether he has a moral imperative to tell his brother to do the right thing and reveal everything he knows.

“The eyes of the world remain on Andrew waiting to see what decision he will come to next — if any.

“There’s intense speculation about yet more revelations to come, too,” says Ingrid.