Andrew Mountbatten Windsor in deep pit as new photos release in Epstein files

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has been exposed with a set of pictures from his past.

The former Duke of Yorl has been humiliated with new revelations as he is spotted all fours on a woman in a photo.

This pictures is revealed by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday, Jan. 30, In another photo, Andrew is seen hovering over an unidentified woman.

ing Charles' team released a statement as new, shocking details and photos of Andrew's shameful ties with Jeffrey Epstein came to light.

On January 31, the official Instagram account of the royal family shared a lovely video featuring renowned figures wishing the monarch and his initiative, The King's Trust, a happy 50 years of serving people.

The special occasion has been celebrated with the incredible ambassadors who stand beside the foundation.

"For half a century, The King’s Trust has supported over 1.3 million young people across the UK to build confidence, gain skills and create brighter futures," the message reads.

"Today, some of our amazing celebrity supporters are helping us mark this milestone with a message straight from the heart," King Charles' spokesperson shared.

The celebrities who are part of the delightful video message reflected on the mission of King's Trust, which is "breaking down barriers and opening doors for young people."

King Charles and his key members are excited to carry on with this meaningful aim for the next 50 years.