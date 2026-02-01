Andrew Mountbatten Windsor mocked for 'cringe' photo from Epstein files

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has disappointed the Royal Family yet again.

The former Duke of York has been exposed in yet another photograph obtained in Epstein files.

Speaking about this new picture of Andrew with a lady, Royal reporter Jasmine Carey writes for Express: “Andrew, Andrew, Andrew. How can you even come back from this? Waking up on Saturday, I did not expect to see a new wave of Epstein files. And I especially did not expect to see the damaging newly-released photograph of what appears to be Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Duke of York.”

“While this newly-released photograph does not suggest any wrongdoing from Andrew, who has always denied allegations regarding his friendship with the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, it is not a good look,” the expert adds.

She continues: “Even if he wasn’t a member of the Royal Family, a photograph like that would be enough to make anyone cringe. So who knows what King Charles is thinking this morning as he wakes up to see such a photograph of his younger brother.”

Following Epstein's house arrest in 2010, Beatrice and Eugenie's father had a conversation with him in which he offered him the opportunity to stay at the Palace.

In his email, Epstein shared with Andrew that he is in London with three women and would "need private time" with the former Prince.

The convicted sex offender said that the women "add some life" to their meeting.

In response, King Charles' brother penned, "I am just departing Scotland, should be down by 1800. I'll ring you when I get down if you can give me a number to ring. Alternatively, we could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy."

Even after removing Andrew's royal titles and most royal privileges, the monarch and the royal family still contend with the negative attention stemming from damaging revelations about the former Duke's association with Epstein.