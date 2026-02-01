Sarah Ferguson distressed as 'no daughter has offered accomodation' amid exile

Sarah Ferguson has still without new housing as she gets exiled.

The former Duchess of York, who has been asked to vacate the Royal Lodge, has not been offered a new place to live from either of her daughters.

Speaking about Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, an insider tells The Sun: “Relations are warmer between Ferguson and the couple’s daughters, but no offer of permanent accommodation has been extended to their mother.”

“For now, Andrew and Sarah have a housing crisis. It may mean that they have to lower their expectations about the sort of lifestyle they wish to lead.”

Another source earlier revealed: “He and Sarah will go their own separate ways for the first time in almost 20 years.

“Apart from involvement with the children and grandchildren, they will live separate lives.”