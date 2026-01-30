Paris Hilton talks about her experience as Meghan Markle's guest

Paris Hilton said that she sees this "as the third part of my trilogy"

Paris Hilton has shared her experience as a guest of Meghan Markle in her podcast Archetypes back in 2022.

Speaking to the Hello magazine, Hilton said she loved doing that podcast with Meghan Markle.

Meghan’s podcast had a series of high-profile guests including Serena Williams, Mindy Kaling, Mariah Carey, and Paris Hilton.

The media and business personality said, "I loved doing that podcast with her, she was a very smart, lovely person, and I really enjoyed it.”

In the candid and eye-opening episode, Meghan breaks down the labels of “Bimbo” and “Dumb Blonde” and explores why brains and beauty in a woman have been historically pitted against each other.

To delve deep, Meghan connects with Paris Hilton in a surprising and revealing conversation, as Paris opens up about the trope that defined her, how she at times played into it, and how she is now coming into her own.

The Come Alive singer continued, "I think that the media can create a character of you – my whole career, my story was always told by other people who didn't really know me – and so I can relate to a lot of women who have to endure that type of treatment from the media."

About her new project, she said that she sees this "as the third part of my trilogy".

"I started telling my true story in my first documentary, This Is Paris, and then continued going deeper through my memoir, and both of those experiences were truly transformative for me and helped me heal in so many ways," she said.