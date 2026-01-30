Royal family shares major update on Duchess Sophie, Duke of Kent 'out-of-this-world visit'

Duchess also joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester

The palace has shared a major update on Duchess Sophie and Duke of Kent’s ‘Out-of-this-world visit’ to University of Surrey.

The King’s office released a video of Sophie and the Duke of Kent and captioned it, “An out-of-this-world visit to @uniofsurrey.”

As per the details, shared by the palace, “The Duchess of Edinburgh and The Duke of Kent visited Surrey to recognise the University’s multidisciplinary teaching and research across medicine and engineering. The Duke is also marking 50 years as Chancellor of the University!.”

It further said at the Space Centre, they toured laboratories, met researchers, and viewed a student-designed pod which will be used to launch satellites into space.

Later, Sophie also met medical students training together in collaborative teaching wards, before joining a virtual-reality anatomy session.

Earlier, the Duchess also joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester to attend the Premiere of Prime Video’s 'Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision' at Windsor Castle

Filming for the documentary started in early 2025 at Dumfries House, and throughout the year took place over four continents, highlighting Harmony projects taking place across the globe.

The landmark film has been produced by Passion Planet and is narrated by King’s Foundation Ambassador and Academy-Award winning actor, Kate Winslet.

At the Premiere, the royals were joined by the guests including Henry Cavill, Stanley Tucci and Sienna Miller in the Waterloo Chamber for a viewing of the documentary.