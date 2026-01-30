Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle sets clear guidelines in the last few days of the New Year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dynamic has seen a drastic change emerge, one that not only changes the way the ship is steered, but also by whom.

News of this has been shared by a well-placed source that just came forward to Star magazine.

According to their findings, “Meghan is making it clear she's steering the ship, and that's not really up for debate right now.”

The reason for this is because “she genuinely believes that's the only way they survive this next phase,” the source admits.

However, there is one aspect to all this that makes things difficult because “he generally does go along with whatever Meghan wants, but that doesn't mean he likes it or that it's sustainable.”

Also even though sources admit Meghan ‘truly thinks’ she's doing what's best, “her friends are warning her that Harry's showing signs he's nearing his limit.”

This has come a few weeks after Page Six made similar claims while citing a source that admitted that in the couple’s Montecito home “every major decision now runs through Meghan first.”

“It's a very hands-on approach and no doubt exhausting, but she says that it's the only way things can get done to her standards.”

That isn’t just specific to their finances or big moves in the public eye because “whether that's going on a boys' ski trip or getting a haircut,” Meghan “gets the final say.”