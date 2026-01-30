Meghan Markle impresses experts with 'two fashion extremes'

Meghan Markle is praised for her fashion choices as she makes her legs appear slimmer.

The Duchess of Sussex, who stepped out in California with a special slim denim cut, is lauded for her elegant style.

Speaking about Meghan’s Veronica Beard’s Beverly skinny flare jeans in onyx, fashion expert Ciara Russell tells Express: “The skinny flare is back because it sits neatly between two fashion extremes.”

She added: "After years of ultra-skinny denim followed by a move towards oversized, baggy shapes, fashion has landed on something more refined.”

The expert continued: “This cut stays slim through the thigh and knee, then softly releases at the hem, which makes it feel controlled, elegant and grown-up.”

“We’ve moved on from super skinny, but full wide-leg doesn’t always work for everyday wear the skinny flare feels like the perfect middle ground,” Ciara continued.

“What makes it feel modern is the restraint. This isn’t a loud 70s bell-bottom the flare is subtle, the rise is clean, and the fabric is structured rather than slouchy,” she noted.