Illinois suspect stabbed pregnant woman nearly 70 times, then set flat on fire

A teenage suspect has confessed to killing a pregnant woman during a Facebook Marketplace meeting, police in Illinois have said.

Downers Grove police say Nedas Revuckas stabbed Eliza Morales, who was five months pregnant, inside her apartment on Monday before setting the home on fire.

Morales, a mother of one, was later found dead near the front door of the flat as smoke filled the building.

Investigators say Revuckas had arranged to meet Morales after responding to an online listing for a pickup truck posted by her husband.

The teenager had previously taken the vehicle and returned to the couple’s apartment to hand back licence plates and collect paperwork, according to police.

Surveillance footage reviewed by officers shows Revuckas entering the building with a tool hidden behind his back shortly before the attack. Moments later, smoke was seen coming out beneath the apartment door.

Firefighters were called to the scene and found Morales critically injured. She was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital. Her unborn child also died as a result of the attack, authorities said.

The couple’s elderly dog was also stabbed during the incident but managed to escape through a sliding door and survived after receiving veterinary treatment, police said.

Revuckas was arrested later that night at his home. During questioning, police say he confessed to killing Morales, telling investigators he became angry over the condition of the truck and took his frustration out on her.

An autopsy later revealed Morales had suffered around 70 stab wounds and showed defensive injuries, according to the DuPage County Coroner.

Revuckas has been charged with first-degree murder, the intentional killing of an unborn child, arson along with other charges. The investigation is ongoing.